ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka: Aditya Chopra told me not to tell my parents about ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

NewsWire
0
0

Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra told actress Anushka Sharma to not tell her parents about her debut film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In the docu-series ‘The Romantics’, actress Anushka reveals how Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her debut under wraps, to an extent that he told Anushka to not even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka reveals laughing, “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn’t want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, ‘you can’t tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent’. I said, “Huh?”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in ‘The Romantics’.

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

20230216-164603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poster announces acting debut of Jr NTR’s brother-in-law

    Aayush Sharma wants to try his hands in comedy

    Punit J. Pathak on keeping himself updated about changing choreography, dance...

    ‘Kaamnaa’ actor Abhishek Rawat: Father an anchor upon which his children...