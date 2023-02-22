‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ actress Anushka Merchande is having all fun while shooting for the upcoming wedding in the show and she is cautious about her look, attire, make-up, and jewellery. She decided to apply real henna on her hand instead of using stick-on mehendi.

She said that although it is an on-screen marriage she wants to make it memorable for the audience and herself as well.

Anushka shared: “Even the simplest wedding ceremony is incomplete without mehendi, and when I got to know about the upcoming wedding sequence, I thought why not put henna by myself. My passion for art has always been evident, whether it’s drawing, sketching, or painting, and during the wedding sequence, I discovered a newfound love for mehendi designs.”

The actress is known for working in TV shows and movies including ‘Bombay Begums’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki’, and ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’.

She added about designing her mehindi and expressed her happiness as everyone on the sets appreciated her design and creativity.

“Originally, I was just doing this as a fun activity on the set, but soon I became interested in it and designed the mehendi. My design got a lot of appreciation, and it made me really happy. I know the wedding is not a real one, but the entire feeling of becoming a bride itself is giving me butterflies,” she concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

