Anushka Kaushik is enthralled working with Tigmanshu Dhulia

Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi, ‘Thar’, and ‘Crash Course’, spoke about her working experience with director Tigmanshu Dhulia in his web series ‘Garmi’.

She said: “Tigmanshu sir is an institution in himself. Sometimes, I would just sit on the set even for those scenes which didn’t feature me, and looked at him as to how he binds all the actors in a scene because whenever we enter a scene, every actor has their own understanding of the scene but how Tigmanshu sir brings everyone together in one frame is purely magical.”

“At times, we didn’t have a script and we used to go on the set and he would brief us on what needed to be done. And I think that was the most interesting part as an actor also to play with,” she added.

Based on student politics, ‘Garmi’ also features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, and Jatin Goswami, among others. For Anushka, working with Tigmanshu is a great opportunity and a learning experience as well. The actress added that she found him different from other directors and enjoyed working with him.

“We had workshops, which was one of the best parts of the shoot. If I talk about Tigmanshu sir’s way of working, it is completely different than that of the other filmmakers I have worked with because his cinema is different. He gives you the depth of the character and gives you the liberty to explore it,” she concluded.

