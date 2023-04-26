ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

NewsWire
0
1

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Garmi’, emphasised on giving self-defence training to children during primary classes and she also revealed how she bagged the role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web series.

She trained herself in martial art styles like Wing Chun and also learned to handle a rifle. Anushka said that she learned all these fighting skills for self defence and not for getting any roles.

Anushka shared: “Martial art is used for self-defence and Wing Chun is a form specifically designed for women to defend themselves. In my class, I am the only girl, and all the other students are boys. Therefore, I strongly believe that it is important to train children in primary school for self-defence. It is an art that should be mandatory in the primary school curriculum.”

The ‘Thar’ actress recalled her journey as an actor which started from doing theatre. She also shared how she changed her name to Anushka Kaushik from Anushka Sharma as people were unable to find her on social media.

“I started my acting journey with theatre before transitioning into a social media influencer. At one point, people started appreciating my work, but they couldn’t find me on social media because my real name is Anushka Sharma, and I used to face issues because of that. So, I changed my name to Anushka Kaushik.”

Anushka also remembered how Tigmanshu called her for the series after watching her YouTube video.

“I remember I was leaving some office and happened to receive a call, where I was informed that Tigmanshu Sir had watched my YouTube video which he really liked and wanted to meet me. I had been focusing more on my YouTube space at the time. Although the clip they saw wasn’t my favourite, I was still happy about it that they liked it. And, that’s how I auditioned,” added the actress known for ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’, and ‘Crash Course’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230426-145622

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shabir Ahluwalia on playing a ”different role in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla...

    Mehreen Pirzada pens solemn note about stardom and its pitfalls

    Falaq Naaz remembers Tunisha on her birth anniversary

    ‘Jehanabad’ actor trusts directors’ judgement, doesn’t put too much of himself...