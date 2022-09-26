Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in web series ‘Ghar Waapsi’ and ‘Crash Course’, has been roped in to play a prominent role in Raveena Tandon-starrer film ‘Patna Shukla’.

She said that the most challenging thing for her was to speak in Bhojpuri and she put extra effort to learn the language. When she got a call from makers, she was not sure if she would be able to do justice to it. But according to her, they were confident that she would be perfect for this role.

“They said that they have seen me doing different characters and they are sure that I can pull off this dialect as well. Yet, I asked them for a day during which I watched a lot of Bhojpuri content to prepare, and then gave the audition,” she said.

Recalling the day of her audition, she said: “In the queue outside the audition room, I could see many known faces and I just knew that this was something big. I entered the room and greeted everyone in a very desi way as my character is like this only. Arbaaz(Khan) sir was there and so was our director with about 5-6 people.”

“Midway during my first take, I asked to start again, and then it took just one take for me to do the entire scene. At the end of it, everyone started clapping but I still asked them for one more take. They told me that they had gotten what they wanted but I could do one more take if I wanted to. Then in a day or two, I got the call that I was doing the film.”

Anushka briefed about her character: “It is a parallel lead alongside Raveena Tandon ma’am and the whole set up of the character and the story is very different. I have never been a part of any story set in Patna or even visited the city, but I know to prepare for this role, I would love to go there. The journey of this character is very different, yet it still has some relatability with the real Anushka.”

Starring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Jatin Goswami amongst others, ‘Patna Shukla’is all set to release next year.

