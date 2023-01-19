‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ actress Anushka Merchande shared that reading is her hobby and revealed how she manages to take out time from her busy shooting schedule to enjoy spending time in reading her collection of books.

She said: “I enjoy reading a good book whenever I have free time. I always feel happy and rejuvenated after reading an interesting novel, regardless of my busy shoot schedule. My collection of books has been growing since I was a child, they really make me cheerful.”

“Honestly, I don’t know how many books I own. I love reading books and my home is a testament to my love for books, but, I can say that I have enough to put a bookshelf in my makeup room as well now,” she added.

The actress, who is known for her roles in ‘Bombay Begums’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki’, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’, among others, shared about the kind of books she loves to read.

She said: “I indulge in a wide range of reading material from historicals to biographies, health and fiction. If you ask me about my current favourites, they are ‘the Spanish Love Deception’ by Elena Armas, ‘Twisted Love’ by Ana Huang, and many more.”

“I also love reading novels written by Stephenie Meyer and Colleen Hoover. My connection to a book’s character is like living another life, and I love it,” she concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

20230119-165403