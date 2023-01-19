ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

NewsWire
0
0

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ actress Anushka Merchande shared that reading is her hobby and revealed how she manages to take out time from her busy shooting schedule to enjoy spending time in reading her collection of books.

She said: “I enjoy reading a good book whenever I have free time. I always feel happy and rejuvenated after reading an interesting novel, regardless of my busy shoot schedule. My collection of books has been growing since I was a child, they really make me cheerful.”

“Honestly, I don’t know how many books I own. I love reading books and my home is a testament to my love for books, but, I can say that I have enough to put a bookshelf in my makeup room as well now,” she added.

The actress, who is known for her roles in ‘Bombay Begums’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki’, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’, among others, shared about the kind of books she loves to read.

She said: “I indulge in a wide range of reading material from historicals to biographies, health and fiction. If you ask me about my current favourites, they are ‘the Spanish Love Deception’ by Elena Armas, ‘Twisted Love’ by Ana Huang, and many more.”

“I also love reading novels written by Stephenie Meyer and Colleen Hoover. My connection to a book’s character is like living another life, and I love it,” she concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

20230119-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Johar pens thought-provoking note on New Year

    Sai Deodhar on being part of ‘Nishabd’: I was completely bowled...

    Somy Ali: My mom had a big crush on Rajesh Khanna

    ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Performances and comic elements uplift this 2.0 version...