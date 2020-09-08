Anushka Sen in new show that addresses class system

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Television actress Anushka Sen returns in a new show that aims to make a statement against the deep-rooted class system in the country.

Titled “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, the show casts Anushka as Rani and depicts the bond she shares with her father who, despite being from a modest background, has raised his daughter like a queen.

Talking about her character, Anushka shared: “I’m quite excited as the show addresses the pertinent issue of class barriers in society which is prevalent even now. Shows that talk about such crucial social issues are extremely important for the society as TV holds the power to influence many.”

“Essaying the role of Rani who has been brought up in such a liberal fashion and is so ambitious in life, is something I am really looking forward to. It’s characters like these that give hope to so many girls who’re ambitious and want to achieve things in life,” she added.

Pratish Vohra essays Rani’s father Ramadheer. Fahmaan Khan plays Veer Rajawat, the eldest son of a royal family and a doctor by profession.

“Playing the role of royalty indeed comes with its own set of challenges. There’s always a certain bar that is set which has to be met and it is quite a responsibility. In a country like India where royalty is treated almost next to God, portraying such a character is quite intimidating,” said Fahmaan.

“There are very specific ways in which royal families conduct themselves and getting used to all of it, was quite a task. Having said that, I’m really looking forward to the show,” he added.

“Apna Time Bhi Aayega” will air on Zee TV.

