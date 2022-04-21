New Delhi, April 21 (IANSlife) Anushka Sharma juggles more than movie roles — actress, businesswoman, mother. Now, she is adding another one — a strategic partner at Wholsum Foods.

As part of this strategic partnership, Anushka Sharma joins Wholsum Food as an investor, brand ambassador and advocate for flagship brand ‘Slurrp Farm’, and all future brands Wholsum Foods will launch as it grows to become a house of brands.

Anushka Sharma is a lifelong advocate of healthy, conscious choices. Now as a new mom herself, her values strongly align with that of Wholsum Foods’ core purpose — developing millet-based products with zero junk ingredients that are better for us and our planet. The investment comes at a time when consumers across the world are rediscovering the wisdom of ancient Indian millets like ragi, jowar and bajra.

Wholsum Foods was founded in 2016 with the launch of Slurrp Farm, a brand that draws on the power of millets to provide healthy, yummy, and natural snack and mealtime options for young children and their parents. The company was born when co-founders, Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik became mothers themselves and realised that there was a dearth of high-quality and nutritious food options for young children.

Speaking about the partnership, Anushka Sharma said, “I’ve always believed you are what you eat — real, wholesome, sustainable food choices go a long way in setting the tone for a healthy and happy life. It’s a realisation that hit home even harder after I became a mother — I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers so their mission to unjunk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly. At the heart of this mission are millets, an ancient hardy grain packed with nutrients, making it good for us and good for the planet. Through the partnership, I hope to help nurture India’s rich heritage of millets, and enable today’s generation to leave behind a healthier lifestyle and planet for those to come.”

Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders and co-CEOs of Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “Ahead of the International Year of Millets in 2023, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better than Anushka Sharma on board with us as we take millets to the world. The partnership is an important milestone as we build Wholsum Foods into a house of brands that makes food better for us and for the planet.”

Wholsum Foods currently clocks in Rs 55-crore of revenue run rate and aims to reach Rs150 crore annual revenue run rate in March 2023. Anushka Sharma’s investment comes soon after a $7 million funding round led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Dubai, and Indian multi-stage venture fund Fireside Ventures.

