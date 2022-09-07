New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANSlife) Bollywood star Anushka Sharma as the newest brand ambassador for international beauty brand, L’Oreal Paris in India. In addition to being a celebrated actress and entrepreneur, Anushka has always been a strong advocate for a more inclusive world, which resonated with the brand’s core values and cause initiatives.

“I have always admired L’Oreal Paris for pioneering innovation in the beauty industry with superior and exemplary products backed by science that the women of today need. With this partnership, I look forward to making a positive impact in the beauty industry, making it more inclusive for women. It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through unique initiatives and messaging. I hope to further support the brand’s vision by spreading the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there,” said Anushka Sharma.

Sharma is also passionate about credible skincare and the value it can bring to the well-being and confidence of the women of today. She will be the face of the science-backed and dermatologist-validated skincare innovations that the brand will be pioneering in the Indian market.

Commenting on the occasion, Divya Reddy, General Manager, L’Oreal Paris, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anushka Sharma to the L’Oreal Paris family. Anushka shares the mission of the brand L’Oreal Paris  to champion women’s empowerment and celebrates their beauty because they are all worth it. With science and innovation at the core, we at L’Oreal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian Skincare market with our differentiated products which are validated by dermatologists and backed by science. We are ecstatic to join hands with Anushka to drive the skincare revolution in India!”

The brand will soon be releasing a campaign film, set in Paris, featuring the stunning Anushka Sharma, to announce the launch of their latest innovation in skincare – the Glycolic Bright Range. Formulated with the dermatologist-recommended Glycolic Acid, the Glycolic Bright Range helps in reducing 5 years of dark spots in only two weeks to reveal even, beaming skin. The range consists of a highly effective yet gentle serum, a daily cleanser, a day cream with SPF, an overnight cream, and a serum mask.

