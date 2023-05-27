ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma radiated elegance and grace as she debuted on the Cannes 2023 red carpet in an Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who will be soon seen in the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’, recently made her debut at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

For the occasion, she chose an off shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. The gown came with hand crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses.

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ star paired her gown with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard.

She further elevated her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

Anushka attended the prestigious Film Festival to honour women in cinema. She was joined by Kate Winslet at the event. Earlier, Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli met the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

