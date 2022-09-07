ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma reveals ‘moment from a story that needs to be told’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to social media to reveal a glimpse of ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

In the image, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan’s life.

A thoughtful Anushka as Jhulan is seen making an important phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her.

She captioned it: “A moment from a story that needs to be told!”

Anushka has always strived to be a perfectionist in her career and she is doing the same for ‘Chakda Xpress’. She is currently prepping before she starts another schedule of the film.

The Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

20220907-112407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sai Deodhar on being part of ‘Nishabd’: I was completely bowled...

    Talkie portions of Venkatesh, Varun Tej-starrer ‘F3’ wrapped up

    The Climb: Winsome indie humour (IANS Review; Rating: * * *...

    South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce backs Suriya, writes to Anbumani...