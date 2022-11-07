ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma starts shooting last schedule for ‘Chakda Xpress’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started shooting the last schedule of her next film ‘Chakda Xpress’ in Mumbai.

A source reveals: “Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for ‘Chakda Xpress’ for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film.”

“Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai.”

The Netflix film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream — to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

