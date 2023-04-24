ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a ‘dance pe chance’ in the gym

NewsWire
0
0

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shook-a-leg on Punjabi singer Shubh’s song ‘Elevated’ in a new video.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing along with her husband Virat in coordinated steps in the gym.

Virat is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with grey pants and a baseball cap. Anushka is seen in a printed shirt paired with ripped jeans. The end is with a blooper, where the actress bumps into the cricketer and he’s heard saying: “Aah.”

The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress captions the video with “Dance Pe Chance,” a song which featured in her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not out yet.

20230424-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Umar Riaz remembers Sidharth Shukla as ‘strong personality,...

    Deepika on working with SRK: I’m collaborating with my most favourite...

    James Blunt ‘lied’ about planning a career break

    Asim Riaz opens up on journey from ‘Main Tera Hero’ to...