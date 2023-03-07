ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma visits childhood house, says her ‘heart is full’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who will be soon seen in the upcoming sports biopic “Chakda ‘Xpress”, recently visited her childhood home in Madhya Pradesh.

The actress is the daughter of an retired army Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who was posted at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, during Anushka’s childhood. The actress shared a video from her visit to her old home which is a government quarter in Mhow.

While sharing about the pool where she learnt swimming and the scooter rides with her father, Anushka wrote: “Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart.”

In the video, she can be seen moving towards her house, which is at the end of the road and also the house of her childhood friend.

Anushka pointed to one of the houses and said, “My friend used to live here.”

The video also captured the pictures that she clicked at her house and showed the school where she studied.

20230307-172804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KBC 13’: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan to appear on season finale

    Kangana: I’ll enter politics if people want me, just like ‘Thalaivii’

    Armaan Malik on completing 14 yrs in music: Greatest gift an...

    Tamil film producer Thai Saravanan erects memorial for late mother