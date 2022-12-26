ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma wraps up ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’, Jhulan Goswami gives clap on final shot

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has wrapped up the filming of the biopic ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’. The film’s shoot was completed on Monday.

The film is inspired by the incredible story of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances, to fulfil her only dream — to play cricket.

Anushka, who underwent extensive training and outdoor schedules for the film and was also questioned over her portrayal of the cricketer, took to her Instagram to announce the wrap up of the film.

Jhulan became the highest wicket taker in the history of women’s cricket and an inspiration to an entire generation of sportswomen.

The clap for the film’s final shot was given by the cricketer herself.

Anushka captioned the pictures: “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!”

The actress posted several pictures from the wrap, which show her donning the jersey of Team India and cutting the cake with director Prosit Roy and Jhulan.

