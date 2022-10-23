ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Anushka showers love on Virat, calls it the ‘best match of my life’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma heaped praise on her husband and India’s top batter Virat Kohli after he led his squad to a sensational win against India’s arch rival Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne.

Anushka, who is set to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic, “Chakda Xpress”, took to her Instagram to share pictures of her husband from the match.

She wrote in the caption: “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people’s lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling.”

Calling Sunday’s nerve-wracking game the best match of her life, she said: “I have just watched the best match of my life, I can say, and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!

“So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you, my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin.”

