ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka, Virat pose for a picture with Bengaluru restaurant staff

NewsWire
0
0

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli brought a huge smile to the staff of a popular restaurant in Bengaluru as they posed for a picture with them after having lunch there.

The couple, who are popularly called as ‘Virushka’ by their fans, shared a gamut of pictures from the Central Tiffin Room. The restaurant posted pictures on their Instagram page.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen in a long white dress and Virat looked dapper in a blue T-shirt, grey pants and a baseball cap.

Anushka, was accompanied by Virat, her parents, and other family friends. On her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared that she had lunch with her family and also posted pictures of dosa, halwa, vada and ice cream.

The official Instagram handle of the restaurant wrote: “It was lovely hosting you @virat.kohli and your family! Looking forward to your next visit.”

On the Bollywood front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

20230423-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hrithik, Saif-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ to get 100-country release

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Bhagyashree, Salman recall ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ moments

    Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate ‘Karan Arjun’ in new post

    Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma-starrer titled ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ in Tamil