Anvvi Dahhiya wins 12th DGC Ladies Open golf title

14-year-old Anvvi Dahhiya walked away with the winning trophy while 13-year-old Ayesha Gupta and 17-year-old Renee Rane became 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively at the 12th edition of the DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship here on Friday.

The 3-day event (November 9-11) saw 125 lady golfers vying for tops honours, with Anvvi walked away with the title.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Ms Chhaya Shriram, Director, Usha International, said, “Usha’s association with the Delhi Golf Club goes back many decades. This association is an extension of Usha’s brand ethos to promote an active and healthy lifestyle and aligns with our vision of creating inclusive health and sports platforms.”

“True to their commitment of promoting active and healthy lifestyles, Usha has been our committed supporter year after year. I have witnessed a growing number of exceptionally talented juniors and ladies taking to the greens, encouraged by the creditable performance of Indian women on the European and Asian golf scene, each pushing themselves to raise the bar, making me optimistic that there are amongst them potential world class players who we too have a role in nurturing,” said Nimmi Dhar, Lady Captain at DGC.

