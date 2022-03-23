INDIASCI-TECH

Any nuclear accident due to Ukraine conflict not to impact India: Govt

By NewsWire
The consequence of any possible nuclear disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not envisaged to have any radiation impact in India, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Responding to Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Sougata Ray’s query as to whether the government has taken precautionary measures to counter the nuclear radiation caused by the nuclear disaster, if any, due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said: “The consequence of any possible nuclear disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not envisaged to have a radiation impact in India. The Indian Environmental Radiation Monitoring Network (IERMON) established across the country continuously monitors the background radiation level to give early indications of any increase in the radiation level.”

“In an unlikely scenario of radiation level exceeding acceptable limits within the country, a radiation emergency response plan is available to handle the situation,” he said.

The Minister replied in negative to Ray’s other questions, whether the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact the safety and security of Kudankulam reactor in Tamil Nadu, and whether any demand has come up to scrap the Kudankulam reactor due to the threat of nuclear radiation.

