England cricketing stalwart Anya Shrubsole, who brought down the curtains on her 14-year international career on Thursday, has received effusive praise from the fraternity and beyond, with several of them terming her the very best to have played the game.

Shrubsole called it quits from international cricket but will continue to play domestic cricket. She ended her career with 106 wickets in 86 ODIs, 102 in 79 T20Is and 19 scalps from eight Tests including a career-best, match-winning 7/99 in the 2014 Ashes Test in Perth. She is the only England bowler to bag 100 wickets in both Women’s ODIs and T20Is.

Shrubsole last featured at the recently concluded 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, where she played a vital role in England’s run to the final. She ended the tournament with nine wickets at 29.66, with her best figures of 3/46 coming in the final against Australia.

Shrubsole ended her career, winning the Cricket World Cup twice — in 2009 and 2017. She was the star of the show as England beat India in a thriller in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s, ending up with figures of 6/46.

At a time she ended her international career, Shrubsole was still one of the most lethal pacers in the world, ranked at No.8 in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings for bowling.

England women’s team skipper, Heather Knight, tweeted, “Congrats on a remarkable career Hoof (Shrubsole). It’s been a pleasure sharing a field with you! I’ll miss your boomerangs, your bunts through the covers and your wise words. Good luck with the next chapter! #ThankYouAnya”.

Former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards wrote, “What a wonderful International career @Anya_shrubsole. Debut in Shenley 2008 to the highs of Lord’s in 2017. Thank you #hoooooooooof.”

Another England cricketer Sophie Ecclestone, who was part of England’s campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand recently, wrote, “One of the greatest of all time, thank you for everything you did for me and the game! Good luck on your new adventure @Anya_shrubsole.”

Former England men’s cricket captain Michael Vaughan wrote, “What a fantastic international career @Anya_shrubsole!! Well done in helping inspire the next generation…Lord’s 2017 Final will take some beating.”

20220415-100608