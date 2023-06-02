K-pop singer Aoora, who recently released his version of Bappi Lahiri’s cult classic ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, has shared that he wants to do more collaborative Indo-Korean projects and wants to cultivate a new set of audience through the works of Bappi Lahiri.

Aoora is absolutely in love with Bappi da’s music and wishes to bring Indian and Korean fans closer through the celebrated music director’s music.

Aoora said: “I always had a deep desire to work on an Indo-Korean project, and reimagining ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ which has very modern and globally appealing beats took me on a very interesting journey.”

He further mentioned: “Giving a dynamic K-pop twist to a great, nostalgic hit of the 80s was enjoyable and Bappi da’s musical brilliance just blew me away. His music makes me want to do more collaborative projects and bring Indian and Korean fans even closer.”

The uploaded single, which was released under the label of Saregama, on YouTube has also attracted a deluge of compliments from Korean and nostalgic Indian fans. He added: “I am thrilled that the song is on its way to becoming a party anthem in both countries!”

