AP CM assures all help to state pilgrims injured in Kerala bus accident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday enquired about the condition of the pilgrims from the state who were injured in a bus accident in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Eighty-four Ayyappa devotees from Madepalli of Eluru mandal were returning home from Sabarimala in two buses when one of the buses, carrying 44 devotees, met with an accident earlier in the day.

Reddy directed his officials to coordinate with the Pathanamthitta district officials and provide medical treatment to the injured and extend all possible help.

Andhra Pradesh government officials said that of the 18 Ayyappa devotees who got injured, two suffered serious injuries.

The injured are being treated at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the rest were provided food and accommodation by the Pathanamthitta district officials.

