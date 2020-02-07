AP committed to support automotive industry: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh will extend full support to the development of an automotive value chain ecosystem in the state, its Industry, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Friday.

Inaugurating the state’s pavilion on the second day of the Auto Expo 2020 Components show, he invited component industry to put more ancillary units and become a partner in the development of the state, a statement said.

“We would extend all support to develop a vibrant automotive value chain ecosystem in the state,” he added.

The show has been organised jointly by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

It began at Pragati Maidan here on February 6 and will go on till February 9.

The show has attracted over 1,500 companies exhibiting their latest products and solutions, of which 200 are international exhibitors from over 20 countries.

“There are pavilions dedicated for countries like Japan, South Korea, UK, Germany, Turkey and Canada at the expo,” the statement said.

–IANS

