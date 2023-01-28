ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

AP Dhillon flings ukelele at charged-up Lollapaloza crowd in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Fans of Punjabi synth-pop sensation AP Dhillon were in for a surprise in addition to a terrific show on Saturday in Mumbai as the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker flung an ukelele at the crowd. He did this during his performance at the BudX stage at the ongoing Lollapaloza India fest in Mumbai.

The Gurdaspur-born Indo-Canadian singer, who has delivered hits such as ‘Excuses’ and ‘Summer High’, took to the stage with his collaborator and rapper, Shinda Kahlon.

As Dhillon crooned the track ‘Tere Te’ from his album ‘Hidden Gems’ while strumming on his ukelele to a packed crowd that was intoxicated by his stupendous stage presence, he slowly ended the song going soft on vocal but contrasting it with the full-charged throw at the crowd.

Quite naturally, the crowd went mad with the gesture. The audience in the front pit almost had a brawl over getting the possession of the prized souvenir.

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

20230128-225802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PC ushers in Diwali applauding NYC move to declare it a...

    Shama Sikander: This pandemic allowed me to do a lot of...

    Kapil Sharma posts picture with Huma Qureshi, fans make guesses

    (IANS Review) Insta Millionaire: Rediscover the lost aura of audio storytelling...