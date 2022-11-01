ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

AP Dhillon hositalised after sustaining injury on US tour

Popular Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, known for songs such as ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’ and ‘Insane’, has been hospitalised after he got injured in an accident during his US tour.

He took to his Instagram stories to post an apology to his fans and share the news of the postponing of his tour dates.

The singer shared a photograph of himself from the hospital.

Dhillon wrote: “To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well. And I am expected to fully recover.”

“However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates.”

In another note, he said: “Rescheduled dates… San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14… Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11.”

