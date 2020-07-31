AP Guv’s assent to three-capital bills unconstitutional: Chandrababu

Amaravati, July 31 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu on Friday termed as ‘unlawful’ and ‘unconstitutional’ the approval of two bills by the state Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for trifurcation of the state capital.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president also dared Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy to seek re-election on the proposed trifurcation.

Naidu termed as a historic blunder the Governor’s assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill.

He wondered who would do justice to the people if the Constitutional head of the state himself took such an unlawful decision in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu recalled that Jagan Reddy spoke loudly in favour of Amaravati as only capital city on the floor of the Assembly when he was the opposition leader but after coming to power he took a total U-turn and started taking a sadistic pleasure to demolish and destroy Amaravati.

“Such hateful activities never happened in the history of any State and even Jagan Reddy’s father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy continued all the developmental projects launched by the TDP regime in Hyderabad which eventually led to spectacular development there,” the TDP chief said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was taking an insane step to destroy Amaravati in the name of three capitals and inclusive growth. “If the YSRCP’s designs were allowed to become true, the State would touch rock bottom in terms of under-development and poverty. CM Jagan had taken a Tughlaq decision to crush the dream and long-term aspirations of not just 29,000 farmers of Amaravati who gave their lands but all the 5 crore people of the State. Moreover, the breach of trust by the YSRCP would severely harm the lives of future generations of Andhra Pradesh.”

Naidu announced that their party would join the agitation in response to the call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee all over the state. He welcomed the outpouring support from all sections to the cause of protecting Amaravati.

He also appealed to the people to open their eyes.

The people should not think as if this was the problem of the Telugu Desam Party or one individual. In the larger interests of the State and future generations, everybody should join the fight for justice, he said.

–IANS

ms/sdr/