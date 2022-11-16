In a relief to senior TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ponguru Narayana, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CID that it may question him at his residence in Hyderabad.

The CID had served notice to Narayana in the case relating to alleged irregularities in Amaravati inner ring road master plan.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader was directed to appear before the CID for questioning.

Narayana, however, moved the High Court seeking direction to the CID to question him at his residence in Hyderabad.

Counsel for the minister submitted to the court that he is not keeping good health and he recently underwent treatment.

The court was also informed that Narayana has crossed the age of 65 years.

After hearing both the sides, the court directed CID to question the former minister at his house in Hyderabad in the presence of his lawyer.

In May this year, the CID had registered a FIR against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Municipal Administration Minister Narayana and others for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA A. Ramakrishna Reddy.

This is one of the cases registered by CID against Naidu, Narayana and others for various alleged irregularities in works relating to state capital Amaravati.

In March, the CID also issued notices to them in Amaravati land scam case.

The TDP leaders have denied allegations of irregularities and have alleged that the cases are a political vendetts by Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

