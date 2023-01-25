INDIALIFESTYLE

AP launches phase-2 of country’s first govt-operated veterinary ambulance network

NewsWire
0
0

A year-and-a-half after it introduced the programme to provide exclusive veterinary ambulances, equipped with small laboratories, the Andhra Pradesh government Wednesday launched the second phase aimed at providing immediate health care facilities for animals across the state.

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off an additional 165 veterinary ambulance units. With this, the government will be providing quality medical services with a total of 340 veterinary ambulances at a cost of Rs 240.69 crore.

In addition to primary medical services, the veterinary ambulances are also designed to perform minor surgeries on bovine animals, sheep, goats and pets.

They also have facilities to load the animal into the ambulance to perform surgery with hydraulic lift. In case of necessity, the animal can be taken to the nearest veterinary area hospital, veterinary polyclinic for better treatment, an official said.

After treatment, the animal is transported back to livestock farmer’s house at free of cost.

Chief Minister Jagan had flagged off 175 ambulance units as part of first batch of ‘Dr YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva’ (Veterinary Ambulances) with state-of-the-art facilities, in May 2021.

The state government is providing a minimum of two veterinary ambulances per Assembly Constituency. In phase 1, the government run veterinary services catered to 1,26,559 cattle herders, saving lives of 1,81,791 cattle.

Apart from the Ambulance services, the government also plans to establish two super specialty hospitals in Vijayawada and Pulivendula along with development of infrastructure facilities in district veterinary hospitals.

20230125-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PETA India Ranks Top Gifts for Vegan Valentines

    Three sentenced to eight years jail for circulating fake currency

    Delegates from 33 foreign companies attending J&K investment summit

    Dating ‘rules’ Indians living with their parents can relate to