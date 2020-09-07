AP launches schemes to boost women, child health

Amaravati, Sep 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched two new food schemes – YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus – aimed at fortifying the health of thousands of pregnant and nursing women and children, an official said on Monday.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched YSR Sampoorna Poshana, to ensure that healthy and nutritious meals are accessible to 30 lakh women and children,” said an official.

More than 30 lakh women and children enrolled in 55,607 Anganwadi centres across the state will stand to benefit from monthly supply of rations.

As part of YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme, eight Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) centres and 52 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres will distribute nutritious meals in 77 tribal mandals through 8,320 Anganwadi centres, covering 3.8 lakh beneficiaries.

“YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus scheme will be implemented in the Anganwadi centres to provide supplementary nutrition to newborn babies, including pregnant women suffering from anaemia,” he said.

Hot milk, rice, pulses, vegetables and eggs will be distributed to 66,000 pregnant and postpartum women for 25 days a month.

The state government will also offer a take-home nutrition kit containing 2 kg multi-grain oatmeal and half kg each of peanut butter, flour, and jaggery.

“For this, the government will spend a total of Rs 87.12 crore on 66,000 people at Rs 1,100 per beneficiary per month. Similarly, around 1.64 lakh children under 36 to 72 months will be provided with rice, pulses, vegetables, celery, 200 ml of milk, eggs, and 50 grams of balamritam laddu will be distributed for 25 days,” he said.

YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus Scheme will cost the government Rs 307 crore, covering 3.8 lakh beneficiaries in 77 tribal mandals.

Meanwhile, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme is set to distribute nutritious meals through 47,287 anganwadi centres across the state.

“As part of the scheme, 5.8 lakh pregnant and postpartum women will be provided with hot milk, rice, pulses, vegetables and eggs for 25 days a month,” said the official.

The take-home nutrition kit under this scheme will offer 250 g each of peanut butter, jaggery and dried dates, including a kg of Sajja flour per month.

“For this, the government will spend a total of Rs. 592 crore on 5.80 lakh beneficiaries at Rs 850 per person per month,” said the official.

Similarly, 7 lakh children aged between 36 to 72 months will be provided with rice, pulses, vegetables, milk, eggs and snacks for 25 days a month, at a cost of Rs 296 crore and Rs 350 per child per month.

Likewise, 13.5 lakh newborn babies between 6 and 36 months will receive 2.5 kg infant formula, 25 eggs and 2.5 litres milk.

Under the take-home nutrition kit, government will spend Rs 667 crore per month at Rs 412 per person.

“The government is spending a total amount of Rs 1,555 on 26.36 lakh beneficiaries under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme,” said the official.

The chief minister highlighted that 53 per cent mothers in the state are suffering from anaemia, 32 per cent babies underweight and 31 per cent children are malnourished.

“The present government has spent Rs 1,076 crore in the first year (2019-20) and Rs 1,863.11 crore in the second year (2020-2021) for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children. This means an average of around Rs 1,900 crore is being spent annually by the government,” contrasted Reddy.

–IANS

sth/kr