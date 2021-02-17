The Andhra Pradesh government has transferred Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana at the request of the State Election Commission and replaced her with Nagalakshmi.

“On the request of the SEC, government of AP sent panel for the post of commissioner, GVMC, Nagalakshmi’s name was approved by the SEC,” said chief secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Srijana, a 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service officer oversaw the reclamation of some government lands which were encroached by politicians.

She also shot to national fame in 2020 during the onset of coronavirus pandemic for quickly returning to work just after giving birth to her child.

Nagalakshmi, a 2012-batch IAS officer, who was chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), has been withdrawn from the energy department and posted as the commissioner of GVMC.

“The government hereby approves the name of Nagalakshmi to be posted as commissioner, GVMC, Visakhapatnam duly relieving Srijana from the post of commissioner,” said Das.

As the chairman of APEPDCL, Nagalakshmi was also based in the port city. The chief secretary directed the energy department secretary to make internal arrangements to the post of APEPDCL in the meanwhile.

The southern state has completed three phases of the four-phase rural local body polls and is now set for urban local body polls in March.

The southern state will see elections until mid-March, overseen by the SEC with wide powers.

–IANS

sth/kr