AP wants tourism as income generating entity: Srinivas

Amaravati, Sep 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas has said the state government is striving to revive tourism to make it an income generating entity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Post coronavirus, we are striving to revive tourism in Andhra Pradesh. We would like to make tourism an income generating entity in the state,” said Srinivas.

The minister said the state government recently opened tourist places in the state, even as tourists are slowly returning to visit.

However, Srinivas said the tourism department is ensuring that all the tourists adhere to coronavirus guidelines.

He said the next five months from October to February is crucial for tourism as it is the main season.

Meanwhile, to further promote tourism in the southern state, Srinivas said the government is identifying promising places to facilitate five-star hotels.

He said Andhra Pradesh will celebrate World Tourism Day on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

