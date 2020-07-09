Canindia News

Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana have the sweetest B’day wish for their mother

Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana wished their mom a very happy birthday is the sweetest way possible on July 8. They both shared the same picture on social media to wish mommy dearest.

Happy Bday Mummmmmma❤️

Recently, the Khurana brothers have also invested in a family home in Panchkula to be able to spend more quality time with each other.
Though the family has completed the legal formalities, it will take a while for them to move in.

The family has also taken up healthy living by taking by cycling amid the small-town. They have also been posting pictures and encouraging their social media followers to be fit during this difficult period.

