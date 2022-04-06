ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aparshakti finishes shooting for action thriller ‘Berlin’

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming action thriller ‘Berlin’, which also stars Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles.

The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, finished its shooting schedule spanning cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Agra and Mumbai.

The actor went ahead to mention that he enjoyed Atul’s process so much that he now wants to do a comedy film with the director.

Aparshakti said, “I think Atul sir has a great sense of humour, which people are absolutely unaware of. That’s what kept the set going. His sense of humour and secondly the team work. We were all always together in it.”

“It’s never a ‘me’, it’s always a ‘we’, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of ‘Berlin’. It’s been fun working with the entire team and seeing Atul sir’s brilliant mind from up close. Can’t wait for people to see the world that he has created. On to the next one from here,” he added.

The action thriller has been produced by Zee Studios, Atul Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

