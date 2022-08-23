Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is known for his work in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’ and several others, recently revealed that he always wanted to join the Indian Army because of his love for the uniform.

And, it was not just an aspiration, the actor appeared for the National Defence Academy exam which is conducted by UPSC for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

However, Aparshakti unfortunately didn’t get through. Talking about his respect for the uniform, the actor said: “I have always looked up to the people in uniform with a lot of respect. They have a certain dignity that the command and the way they conduct themselves is simply exemplary.”

The actor further mentioned that although he didn’t get through the exams, he still harbours the same amount of admiration for the kind of life that the men in uniform live. “I have always been in awe of that life and it was my dream to join the army. I even sat for the NDA exam too, of course it didn’t work out. Even if I couldn’t join the army, I still have the same amount of admiration for the life they lead.”

In addition, Aparshakti has also been a cricketer. He captained the Haryana Under-19 cricket team at one point.

The actor is currently focusing more on fitness with specific fitness routines for his upcoming movie ‘Berlin’. The movie is a spy thriller and is set in the early 1990s in Delhi.

20220823-155204