ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aparshakti Khurana dreamt of becoming defence personnel

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is known for his work in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’ and several others, recently revealed that he always wanted to join the Indian Army because of his love for the uniform.

And, it was not just an aspiration, the actor appeared for the National Defence Academy exam which is conducted by UPSC for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

However, Aparshakti unfortunately didn’t get through. Talking about his respect for the uniform, the actor said: “I have always looked up to the people in uniform with a lot of respect. They have a certain dignity that the command and the way they conduct themselves is simply exemplary.”

The actor further mentioned that although he didn’t get through the exams, he still harbours the same amount of admiration for the kind of life that the men in uniform live. “I have always been in awe of that life and it was my dream to join the army. I even sat for the NDA exam too, of course it didn’t work out. Even if I couldn’t join the army, I still have the same amount of admiration for the life they lead.”

In addition, Aparshakti has also been a cricketer. He captained the Haryana Under-19 cricket team at one point.

The actor is currently focusing more on fitness with specific fitness routines for his upcoming movie ‘Berlin’. The movie is a spy thriller and is set in the early 1990s in Delhi.

20220823-155204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Radhika Madan to star in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’

    Pooja Hegde tests negative for Covid-19

    Drew Barrymore to Priyanka Chopra: I’ve loved you at first sight

    Koratala Siva clears the air on ‘NTR30’