Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in ‘By Invite Only’

NewsWire
Aparshakti, who is known for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chupi’, among others, said: “Every time I meet Shakti, there is always so much to catch up. We can go on and on, and I am sure on By Invite Only there is going to be a laughter riot. I just hope I don’t end up saying too much, chat shows do put one in the spot. But yes, great company and candid discussions are always fun.”

On the other hand, dancer and choreographer Shakti, who was also the winner of the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance 2’ added that she has an idea about reality shows but chat shows are new to her and she had great fun with Aparshakti on the sets.

“I am familiar with reality shows, but chat shows are not a very traditional thing for me. But I had to come on ‘By Invite Only’, there is so much I have heard about it. We have Aparshakti joining us, there sure are going to be some jokes flying in all the time. All in all, I just want to have fun, stay safe from getting into trouble, and keep it entertaining,” said Shakti.

‘By Invite Only’, hosted by Renil Abraham, is a celebrity talk show produced by Zoom Studios and it streams on Amazon miniTV.

20230227-151403

