Aparshakti loves the energy in the stadium at FIFA World Cup

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is currently in Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup. The actor, who recently saw the Netherlands Vs USA match, is no stranger to sports as he was the captain of the Haryana U-19 cricket team.

Watching the football match closely in the stadium brought a different kind of joy for him, the actor revealed.

The actor shared: “Cricket will always be my first love and the energy in a cricket stadium is also great but I truly was looking forward to being part of FIFA and to witness a match in person. And it didn’t disappoint.”

Describing what he experienced inside the stadium, he said: “The energy inside was palpable and to be inside an atrium with thousands of sports lovers and that too for the World Cup, that experience is something I would truly remember for times to come. The event truly lives up to its hype and I totally understand the fandom.”

The actor, who will attend another match before returning to India next week, hopes that India too gets a representation at the biggest sporting event in the world in the near future.

“It would be amazing to see the growing love for football in India be soon represented at this global stage,” he added.

