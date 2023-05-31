The Executive Board of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) met here on May 27 and 28 and discussed on various topics with emphasis on final preparations for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

The meeting, which was opened by APC president Majid Rashed, heard updates on several topics including upcoming Games, 2023 APC General Assembly, reports from Sub-regional committees and the Strategic Plan.

Opening the meeting, APC President Majid Rashed said: “We are very delighted to have this meeting in Iran, a nation that has produced so many Paralympic champions. Iran is one of the leading countries with a rich history in the Paralympic Movement in Asia. A lot of progress has been made by Iran and its athletes in promoting the movement over the world, right from its Paralympic Day celebration to winning medals at the Paralympic or Asian Para Games,” said Rashed, who also pointed out the country’s strong fundamental structure – the reason behind Iran’s success in Paralympic Movement in Asia.

“This is also an exciting moment for us as we are less than six months away from the much-awaited Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. I wish all the very best to Iranian athletes for their success at the upcoming Games,” he added.

On the second day of the meeting, the Hangzhou 2022 organisers (HAPGOC) shared the completion of the Games preparation in terms of Infrastructure construction, Games services development, and Games operations.

“We have optimised the test event arrangements for 2023. The National Athletics Championship for People with Impairments was successfully held this week. We will also hold test events for Swimming, Cycling and Boccia,” the Games organisers said adding that the 19 competition venues have passed the functional acceptance inspection and now are open to the public.

The Board also discussed and decided on the potential host for the upcoming 2023 APC General Assembly.

Among other points discussed in the EB meeting included IPC Conference and General Assembly, APC Standing Committees reports and presentations on future Games including Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games and the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The APC President then met with HE Seyed Hamid Sajjadi Hazaveh, Minister of Sport and Youth, Islamic Republic of Iran, who has been always supportive of the Paralympic Movement in Asia.

They also discussed about Iran playing a potential host of various regional and international events in the future.

A joint meeting was also held between APC and IR Iran NPC that included APC Executive Board members, the NPC Governing Board, representatives of National Federations and Paralympic champions Sareh Javanmardi and Zahra Nemati.

NPC Iran president Dr Ghafoor Karegari stressed Iran’s willingness to strengthen ties and increase collaboration with the APC and other NPC’s.

“The preparation process for the Asian Para Games is going in the right direction and Iran NPC aims at providing more opportunities for sending the athletes with severe disabilities, female athletes, and athletes with vision impairments to Hangzhou,” Karegari highlighted.

