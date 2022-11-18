WORLD

APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting kicks off on sustainable growth, trade

NewsWire
0
0

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies met here on Friday to discuss ways to promote sustainable development and facilitate trade and investment.

Addressing the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the leaders would exchange views on supporting economic growth and sustainable development, leading the region towards a better future, reports Xinhua news agency.

Making its Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model high on the agenda, Thailand hopes the BCG economy model would further promote sustainable development and environmental protection goals, said Prayut, chairman of the meeting.

It is the first in-person meeting of the APEC economic leaders since 2018, which was held under the theme of “Open, Connect, Balance” — to open to all opportunities, to connect in all dimensions and to balance in all aspects.

APEC, established in 1989, is a premier regional economic forum with an aim to support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

The leaders met as the global economic recovery is facing multiple challenges of rising inflation, heightened geopolitical tensions, climate change and prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

With nearly 40 per cent of the world population, the 21 APEC member economies account for about half of global trade and over 60 per cent of the world’s total gross domestic product.

20221118-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesia changes quarantine period for specific travellers

    German Chancellor candidate says husband will mind the kids if she...

    Philippines lowers alert level of Taal volcano

    Monte-Carlo Masters: Zverev, Rublev reach third round in Monaco