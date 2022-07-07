Apna Dal (K) MLA Pallavi Patel has been admitted to Medanta Hospital after she reportedly suffered a brain stroke.

Patel shot into the limelight when she defeated Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya in the recent assembly elections from Sirathu in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district.

Patel had contested the elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket, and is the estranged sister of Union minister Anupriya Patel.

Doctors at the hospital have said that she was admitted to ICU and a team of experts is keeping a close watch on her condition.

Dr Alok Khanna, the spokesperson of Medanta, said, “All the tests, including the CT scan of Pallavi Patel, have been performed. The treatment has started, and doctors expect her to recover soon.”

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya tweeted and wished her early recovery. “Received news of SP MLA Pallavi Patel’s illness. I wish her a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

