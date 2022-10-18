Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday condemned the grenade attack in the Harmen area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in which two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed.

In a statement, Bukhari said, “I am shocked that just two days after a Kashmir Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was killed outside his house at the Chowdhary Gund village in Shopian, terrorists have again carried out a brutal attack against innocent people. I fail to understand what the terrorists want to achieve by killing innocent people. This mindless violence must be put to an end.”

He expressed his sympathies with the families of the killed labourers.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the two men, who had come here just to earn bread and butter for their families back home,” he said.

Pertinently, two labourers, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Uttar Pradesh, got critically injured in the grenade attack and later both succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

20221018-114007