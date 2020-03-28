Apollo Hospitals announces initiative for affordable accommodation

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Apollo Hospitals Group on Monday announced ‘Project Stay I’, an initiative, with partnership with SBI, OYO, Hisdustan Unilever among others to creating isolation rooms in hotels with medical supervision for quarantine.

In a statement the the healthcare group said that “Project Stay I is an innovative initiative to strengthen the bulwark against COVID-19 by creating isolation rooms in hotels with light medical supervision for quarantine and creating a barrier to ensure people recover without spreading the virus, and or be supervised so they can move to medical care at the right time.”

It said that to ensure affordable, safe rooms overnight, clean environments, Apollo Hospitals has joined forces with Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, OYO Rooms, Lemon Tree, Ginger hotels and Zomato to launch a social impact initiative on isolation care called “Project Stay I” (Stay Isolated).

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Group said, “I am happy that we are launching another important part of project Kavach where technology and innovation is helping create out of the box solution to help people. This is the future of India where we are responsive, innovative and inclusive”

Commenting on the development, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Rooms said: “We want to work with state governments and private institutions to problem solve and assist in the fight against COVID-19. Our partnership with Apollo Hospitals has been developed to ensure we utilize capacity where possible to create highly sanitized pay per use quarantine facilities under the guidance and supervision of medical professionals. This is an unprecedented situation which requires all of us to find new ways to work together and rise to the occasion.”

