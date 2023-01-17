BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECH

Apollo Tyres’ 2nd Digital Innovation Centre to come up in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced the launch of a Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad in partnership with the Telangana government.

This will be the second Digital Innovation Centre for Apollo Tyres, after the first one in London.

As part of the company’s digital strategy to implement Industry 4.0, the Digital Innovation Centre (DIC) will use new age technologies like IoT, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Block Chain to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The DIC will drive significant efficiency gains and agility in company’s supply chain, in addition to transforming manufacturing efficiencies and helping achieve the sustainability goals.

Telangana’s Principal Secretary, IT and Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan and Apollo Tyres Ltd Vice Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar signed the MoU in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Telangana’s Special Secretary, Investment Promotions and External Relations, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Minister KTR said Telangana has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, with world-class organisations such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works enabling innovative ideas. “Therefore, Telangana and Hyderabad are the perfect choice for Apollo Tyres’ Digital Innovation Centre,” he said.

“Digitalisation is one of the key pillars for achieving our FY26 vision; setting up of this Digital Innovation Centre, along with the one in London, is part of our digital strategy,” Kanwar said.

20230117-170404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Strong delivery segment growth likely in 2022 as online shopping behaviour...

    Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ streaming plan gets slow start: Report

    Adani Transmission reports cash profit of Rs 2,276 cr in 9MFY22

    PAC-MAN maker SuperGaming picks Google Cloud to empower game developers