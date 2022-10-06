ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Apologise or face legal action, says notice to Adipurush director for ‘Islamisation’ of Ramayana

NewsWire
0
0

The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha on Thursday sent a notice to Om Raut, the director of ‘Adipurush’ featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, asking him to remove controversial scenes from the film in seven days or else face legal action.

Advocate Kamlesh Sharma sent the notice on behalf of National President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Pt. Suresh Mishra.

“The depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film. In this film, Hindu Gods and Goddesses are shown in a very distorted form, wearing leather clothes and they are being seen speaking in an indecent manner. In fact, a very low level language has been used in the film which is provoking and hurting religious sentiments. There are dialogues and depictions spreading religious and caste hatred in the film. Ramayana is our history and our spirit, however, in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman is shown as a Mughal,” the notice reads.

“Which Hindu bears a beard without a moustache that Lord Hanumanji has been shown to do.” This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman. Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana in the Adipurush movie looks like Taimur and Khilji. The film is going to spread hatred among a particular class by inciting religious sentiments in the country. This picture is being widely publicised through the Internet, which is completely harmful for our society and country. “You are making a film that hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus,” said the notice.

“You are requested not to play with the sentiments of the people, do not stigmatise the faith of the people and depict the film as it is depicted in Ramayana and RamcharitManas”.

Therefore, by sending a legal notice, it is requested that by publicly apologising for the above acts in seven days, delete all dialogue illustrations otherwise legal action will be taken, reads the notice.

20221006-152202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nilotpal Bora feels his talent is being recognised with his composition...

    Ayushmann Khurrana: People need to be aware of intersex movement

    Actress Hamsa Nandini: I am officially a chemo survivor, but I...

    Ananya Panday: “I have been a massive fan of Alia Bhatt...