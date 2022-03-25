INDIA

App-based, portable oxygen kit to provide consistent oxygen supply

NewsWire
0
0

Many people would remember the tragic second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic when arranging oxygen for patients suffering from breathlessness had become a major challenge.

Conventional oxygen support techniques for pulmonary, respiratory, and trauma patients in community outreach, were found to be time-consuming, costly, and required sophisticated equipment and procedures. It was difficult to reach them in time of need, especially to remote areas and during the peak wave time, even carrying those bulky cylinders had become a humongous challenge for the common man.

Now, an easy to handle and transport, multi-modal, smart phone-based, field-portable oxygen kit can provide consistent and cost-effective oxygen supply to communities during situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic and other situations such as medical emergencies and high altitude-related problems.

The field-portable smart bag pack emergency oxygen concentrator called Oxygen Plus was designed by GRS India, a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DIPP) Government of India, recognized start-up with support from the North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR).

NECTAR is an autonomous organisation of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The product suitable for easy transportation in the hilly terrains of the country’s northeastern region will be manufactured in the NER, DST officials said, adding: “In view of similar situations in the future, the start-up came up with the idea of development of a field-portable smart bag pack emergency kit-based oxygen refiller, which could be linked to a monitoring mobile app for Covid-19 and other emergency life support.”

The device can also be used by frontline workers, paramedics, fire tenders, nurses, doctors for oxygen support during medical emergencies, trauma as well as disasters to protect the health workers from the risk of breathing contaminated air.

The patent filing is under process, the DST said.

20220325-212402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With lessons from 2nd wave of Covid, Delhi starts preparing for...

    Centre’s free grains distribution scheme to end Nov 30

    Cong, BJP direct fight in 5 TN Assembly, 1 LS seats

    ED attaches Rs 5.74 cr properties in Chennai Port deposit scam