As Apple iPhone 14 Pro and pro Max users try out the new Dynamic Island feature, some app developers have created games around the new design on the home screen.

App developer Kriss Smolka has created a Pong-style game called ‘Hit the Island’. It challenges the user to bounce a ball between the paddle and the Dynamic Island to earn points.

“Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap. Hit The Island — our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice,” he said in a tweet.

“As simple as it sounds, Hit The Island with the ball and score points. But wait, there is a catch! The ball speeds up. It can get cloned. Then the paddle shrinks!” according to the app on iOS store.

Christian Selig, the developer of Apollo app for Reddit, has added the fun option to keep a pixelated pet on the Dynamic Island when using the app.

“I found the best idea for the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. I added a cat that lives up there like a tamagotchi and just hangs out and does cute stuff as you browse Reddit in my app (Apollo),” Selig said.

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities, according to Apple.

With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area.

Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

