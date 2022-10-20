INDIA

App fraud: Rs 1.6 cr cash, Rs 7 cr bitcoins recovered from Amir Khan’s aide

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED has recovered cash worth Rs 1.6 crore and bitcoins worth Rs 7 crore from the residence of a close associate of Amir Khan, the mastermind and prime accused in the multi-crore mobile gaming app fraud, E-Nuggets.

The recovery was made from the residence of Rumen Agarwal at Ultadanga in Kolkata late Wednesday night.

Rumen Agarwal has been taken into custody by the ED sleuths, who have also seized a number of diaries and a laptop from his residence. Umesh Agarwal, another accused in the conspiracy is still absconding.

From the laptop and diaries seized, the ED sources said they have procured details of several contacts who are believed to be parts of this fraud.

With this fresh recovery, the total seizure by ED and Kolkata Police reached Rs 141.47 crore.

Investigation in the matter started on September 10 when the ED sleuths recovered Rs 17.32 core from the residence of the prime accused Amir Khan’s father Nasr Khan at Shahi Astabal Lane in Garden Reach area of south Kolata. Amir Khan was absconding then.

Later, the cops of Kolkata Police arrested Amir Khan from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The city police also arrested five of his close associates.

Another close associate of Khan, Subhojeet Srimani is absconding and the city police have issued a look out notice against him. Srimani is believed to have taken shelter in Dubai recently.

Amir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application named E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public.

During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn in a hassle-free manner, which provided initial confidence to them and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.

After collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden withdrawal from the said app was stopped on one pretext or the other. Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped out from the said app server.

20221020-104605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt asks Indian Women’s Press Corps to vacate its premises by...

    AAP to raise electricity price issue in Gujarat from June 15

    India logs 4,858 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths

    India’s Jehan Daruvala leaves Hungary empty-handed as Prema struggles continue