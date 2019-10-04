App launched in Pak province for revenue collection

Islamabad, Oct 5 (IANS) A mobile application was launched in Pakistan’s Punjab province to facilitate the public and improve the revenue collection through easy payment collection.

The ePay application would facilitate all the Business to Government (B2G) and Public to Government (P2G) payments, reports Geo News.

The application, which was launched on Friday, has been jointly developed by the Punjab Finance Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

It will allow the citizens of Punjab to pay their taxes using three different electronic payment channels namely Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM and through Over the Counter (OTC) banking transaction.

The application will also allow the citizens of Punjab to generate a seventeen (17) digit unique PSID number that can be used to pay the necessary taxes thorough Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM or visit to any bank.

