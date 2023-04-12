A UN spokesman said the world body is undeterred from its role in Sudan after a man threatened to kill the Secretary-General’s special representative in the north African nation.

“I can tell you we are deeply concerned by a video circulating featuring a man requesting a fatwa at a public event in Khartoum to allow him to assassinate the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for the UN chief.

A fatwa is a ruling by a recognised authority on a point of Islamic law.

Dujarric said the language of incitement and violence would only deepen divisions on the ground.

“It will not deter the UN mission from carrying out its duties.”

He noted that the Sudanese government is responsible and has the duty to ensure the safety and security of the UN mission and all of its members, citing provisions of the 2021 agreement between the UN and the government.

“The UN mission including its head Volker Perthes remain committed to supporting the people of Sudan in achieving the political transition to democratic rule, pursuant to its mandate,” he said.

Perthes remains in Sudan carrying out his work, Dujarric said.

There were no further details about the unidentified man allegedly seeking the death of Perthes, nor any possible reasons given.

Perthes briefed the UN Security Council two weeks ago.

While painting a bleak picture of Sudan and its significant financial and other hurdles, he strongly advocated a more substantial role for women in the country.

