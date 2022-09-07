Apple on Wednesday announced the second generation of AirPods Pro, that will be available in India for Rs 26,900.

With the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order online and in the Apple Store app starting September 9, with availability in stores beginning September 23.

“AirPods revolutionised the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

The new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.

With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

This time, a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can experience the magic of AirPods Pro.

The H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loud speakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening.

With Personalised Spatial Audio, the AirPods listening experience is even more immersive. Users perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of their head and ears.

Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

Users can enjoy Personalised Spatial Audio with music, movies, and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.

Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation  a full six hours more than the previous generation.

AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it’s always within reach.

With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions.

The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to locate.

Customers can now personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji.

