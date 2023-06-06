BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple acquires augmented reality headset startup Mira

Apple has acquired augmented reality (AR) headset startup Mira for an undisclosed amount, as the company launched its $3,499 Vision Pro AR headset.

According to The Verge, Apple has hired at least 11 of Mira’s employees as part of the acquisition.

The report cited a private Instagram post by Mira CEO Ben Taft.

“Excited for Mira’s next chapter, at Apple. Seven year journey from dorm room to acquisition,” the post read.

Apple has confirmed the acquisition.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” the company said in a statement.

Based in Los Angeles and founded by Taft in 2016, Mira had been making AR headsets for customers including Universal Studios for attractions at its Nintendo World theme parks.

Jony Ive, Apple’s former product designer, was once an advisor to Mira, according to the report.

Apple has entered the era of augmented/virtual reality (AR-VR) by launching ‘Vision Pro’ headset that seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.

Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

